25 officers given Medal of Valor for going above and beyond call of duty

25 officers is the highest amount of awards given out in SC

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Every year, the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association awards officers who go above and beyond the call of duty with a Medal of Valor.

Columbia 25 officers from around the state received this prestigious award… as well as one K9 officer.

It included 7 Chester county deputies who initiated a week-long manhunt for a serial killer who was eventually arrested back in May.

A few Midlands officers were also recognized, including Newberry county’s sergeant David Lawson… who successfully tracked down a suspect involved in a chase on I-26.