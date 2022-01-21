GALLERY: Snow and ice make their way to the Midlands

1/3 Snow Crysty Pic Image: Crysty Vaughan/ABC Columbia

2/3 Snow Pic Tyler Image: Tyler Ryan/ABC Columbia

3/3 Snow JF Image: @FarleyWeather - Twitter





COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Take a look at some photos around the region as snow and ice makes its way through the Midlands.

If you have a photo you’d like to see featured online, send it to news@abccolumbia.com.