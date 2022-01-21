Local Living: Final days of Restaurant Week in Columbia

Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Mark your calendars for a delicious start to the weekend! Columbia’s Restaurant Week is going on right now! The food festival favorite has plenty of Columbia restaurants offering special menu items and discounted prices to entice hungry locals. Although many of the restaurants have online and take out availability, dine-in options tends to fill up quickly so reservations are recommended. You can find a list of participating restaurants and their menus at restaurantweeksouthcarolina.com/city/columbia/.