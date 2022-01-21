SC one of 9 states included in spinach recall

(CNN) Another recall, this time — frozen chopped spinach. Frozen food development is recalling specific lots of Lidl branded 12-ounce packages of frozen spinach.

The recall is for a possible listeria contamination.

The greens were sold in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Delaware, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The batches of spinach have a best by date of September 10th 20-23. The announcement says you can return it to the place you bought it for a refund. No illnesses have been reported.