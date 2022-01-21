SCEMD: Some state government offices in the Midlands closed for winter weather threat

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Some state government offices in the Midlands are closed today due to the winter weather threat.

The State Emergency Management Division says the following offices are closed:

Clarendon

Fairfield

Kershaw

Lee

Orangeburg

Richland

Saluda

Sumter

Newberry and Calhoun County are scheduled for early dismissal Friday. Meanwhile, Lexington County officials say they expect to remain open.

Visit SCEMD’s website for additional details.