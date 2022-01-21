Tips on staying safe: Be prepared for winter weather says SC EMD

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) –SC EMD shares tips to stay safe tonight and tomorrow.

SC EMD says that buying non-perishable food items is just one way you can prepare for winter weather before it arrives.

“If you lose central heat or don’t have a way to stay warm, have some extra blankets. If you have a fireplace, make sure it’s cleaned, safe and has been inspected this year,” Becker said. “For those people who have a portable generator, make sure you never run that generator inside or in the garage. Keep it at least 20 feet away from your house.”

With a possibility of freezing rain, sleet or snow threatening the Midlands, it’s best to think of the things you may not normally think of.

“Extra chargers. Make sure your cell phone stays on a full charge as this winter storm progresses and impacts your area,” Becker said. “If the power goes out, you can use it in an emergency if you need to. If you have any extra medication that you might need or baby items, if you have a young child or infant at home. Also, things about your pets. Domestic animals need to come in too. They may not be acclimated to winter weather. They are South Carolinians too.”

Of course conditions can change, so make sure you keep up with the latest information.

“Pay very close attention to the changing forecast,” Becker said. “Make sure you know what the road conditions are if you have to head out. The best advice is to stay home.”