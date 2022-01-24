Charges pending against Horry County pet owner after a dog was abandoned in winter storm

By Tyler Jeski (WPDE)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE)– The snow this weekend brought a freezing night for a poor pup in Horry County, and charges against its owner are pending.

The dog was abandoned in the winter storm, according to the Horry County Animal Care Center. Police were thankfully able to step in and bring the pup to the shelter for warmth.

Shelter staff is urging residents to get help if you can’t provide basic care and treatment for your pets, noting the real consequences of being negligent and inhumane.