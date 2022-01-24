City of Columbia, DHEC hosting coronavirus vaccine clinics this week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As coronavirus cases rise, the City of Columbia is partnering with DHEC for another round of free vaccination clinics.

There will be two this week. The first is Tuesday from 1-5 p.m. at the Drew Wellness Center. The second will be Thursday, also from 1-5 p.m., at Hyatt Park.

DHEC will distribute Pfizer, Pfizer pediatric, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots.

For more information, visit resilient.columbiasc.gov/covid-19-tools-resources/.