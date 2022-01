Dreher head football coach Treigh Sullivan stepping down

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Dreher Blue Devils have become the latest team in the Midlands to join the search for a new head coach in 2022.

Treigh Sullivan announced on social media today that he is stepping away from the program after serving as head coach for the last nine seasons.

Thanks for the Memories! pic.twitter.com/ptULxWqS5F — Treigh Sullivan (@CoachTSullivan) January 24, 2022

Per MaxPreps, Sullivan posted a 43-49 record across his nine seasons at Dreher. The Blue Devils finished 2-6 this past season, with a 1-4 region record.