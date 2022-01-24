Irmo PD looking for suspect from home invasion in New Friarsgate subdivision

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Irmo Police say they’re looking for a home invasion suspect that was shot at by a homeowner last week. Authorities say, on January 20 after 7:30 p.m., an African American man wearing khaki pants and a New York Giants hoodie-jacket entered the home in the New Friarsgate subdivision through the back door. According to investigators, the armed homeowner shot at the suspect, who later fled.

Police say they established a perimeter with assistance from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, but they were unable to apprehend the suspect. Investigators didn’t say if the suspect was hit, but they reported none of the victims in the house were hurt.

If you know where the suspect is, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.