It’s tax time!

tax season officially kicked of Monday January 24, 2022

(CNN) — Tax season is underway.

The Internal Revenue Service (I.R.S.) is now accepting and processing tax returns.

This year, parents are advised to keep an eye out for an I.R.S. mailing known as “Letter 64-19.”

The letter pertains to President Biden’s Child Tax Credit, which was paid out from July through December. This will help accurately report the amount of money received in the year 2021. If parents did not receive one or more child tax credit payments they are encouraged to contact the I.R.S.