Richland County holds meeting for public feedback on proposed redistricting maps

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County held a meeting Sunday for residents to give their feedback on proposed redistricting maps. The new districts are set to be finalized in February.

County Council Member Gretchen Barron was on hand for the drop in at Meadowlake Park, where residents could view the maps and ask questions.

Officials say there will be a third reading of the redistricting ordinance at Richland County Council on February 8.