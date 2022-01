Students evacuated after school bus engine catches fire in Gaston

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Some students heading to school this morning had to be evacuated from their bus after the engine compartment caught on fire. Officials say it happened near the 400 block of Wayne Street in Gaston around 7:15 a.m.

Students were safely evacuated from their school bus after the engine compartment caught fire this morning. LCFS responded to the fire call on Monday, Jan. 24 at approximately 7:15 a.m. on the 400 block of Wayne Street in Gaston. pic.twitter.com/InKGKp7Mcy — County of Lexington (SC) (@CountyLex) January 24, 2022

Officials tell everyone was evacuated in time, and no injuries were reported.