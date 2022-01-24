USASC: Gang member from Columbia sentenced for firearm charges

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to United States Attorney for the District of South Carolina Corey F. Ellis, a gang member from Columbia was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to firearm charges. Officials say 27-year-old Dashawn Terrell Swygert plead guilty to two counts of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

According to investigators, Swygert sold six handguns to undercover ATF agents in February 2020, four of which were reported stolen. Investigators say three of the guns were stolen from vehicles in Richland County and Newberry County. Authorities say one of the guns was linked to three shooting incidents, but there is no evidence linking Swygert to these specific crimes.

Officials say Swygert has past convictions from a strong armed robbery in 2011 and another incident in 2013.

A judge sentenced Swyget to 151 months in prison, followed by three years of court-ordered supervision.