Local Living: Cottontown Art Crawl coming downtown in March, City of Columbia Youth Summer Baseball registration kicks off and more!

COLUMBIA,, SC (WOLO)– You have the chance to celebrate this Valentine’s Day by bringing home a furry friend next month! Columbia Animal Services is hosting an adoption special from February 7-14. All adoptions will be just $14. If you’re interested in adopting, Columbia Animal Services is open Monday-Friday, located on Humane Lane.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local artists from across the Midlands are getting ready to show off their best works at the fourth annual Cottontown Art Crawl. The free event is on March 12 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. starting on Sumter Street. More than 115 local artists will have their art for sale in downtown Columbia. This year’s event is expected to be the largest yet, with more artists than ever! You can enjoy food and drinks at different Cottontown restaurants, where there will be live music and scavenger hunts.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– We’ve got some Emmy award winning talent coming to Colonial Life Arena this spring. Comedian, actor, rapper and social activist Katt Williams is coming to the capital city for his ‘World War III’ tour. The show will be at CLA on Friday, April 8. Tickets go on sale online at Ticketmaster this Friday at 10 a.m. and start at roughly $60.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re looking for some fun in the sun this summer, registration for the City of Columbia’s Youth Summer Baseball League has officially kicked off! All children ages 3-12 can take part. The registration fee is $25 per child. You can get a registration form online at the parks and recreation website or at any local community center. Once they’re filled out, you can either submit them online again or drop them off at the city’s Parks and Recreation Administartive Office at 1111 Parkside Drive. The season runs from March 21-May 27. Registration ends March 6.