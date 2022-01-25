SCDEW: Thousands more South Carolinians getting back to work

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Thousands more South Carolinians are getting back to work. The Department of Employment and Workforce says estimates the number of South Carolinians working increased to 2,320,717, an increase of 3,008 over the November 2021 estimate.

Unemployment is also decreasing, down to an estimated 85,090 people across the state. The unemployment rate was 3.5% in December, down from 3.7% in November.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for December is 3.5 percent, down from November's unemployment rate of 3.7 percent. Read South Carolina's December Employment Situation report and statement by Executive Director Dan Ellzey here –>https://t.co/E1uZMwI7L2 pic.twitter.com/CSWADzX4Pa — SCDEW (@SCDEWinfo) January 25, 2022

Officials say wages have also increased by about 7.5% since the start of the pandemic.