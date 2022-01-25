Senator Lindsey Graham speaks at Statehouse, encourages support for balanced budget amendment

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– At the Statehouse Tuesday afternoon, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham called on South Carolinians to support an amendment to the U.S. Constitution to rein in the nation’s spending. Graham is encouraging the Palmetto State to become the 28th state to call for an Article 5 Convention.

The balanced budget amendment is a constitutional rule requiring that a state can’t spend more than its income. Senator Graham says this needs to be put on the agenda as soon as possible. Ratification would require support from 75% of the state legislatures.

The last amendment to the Constitution was the 27th, made in 1992, which pertains to compensation for members of Congress.