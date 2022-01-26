Former Rock Hill officer found not guilty of assault and battery

Rock Hill, S.C. (WCCB)–A jury has found former Rock Hill Officer Jonathan Moreno not guilty of third degree assault and battery.

Jonathan Moreno was accused of assaulting Travis Price, after Price approached a traffic stop involving his brother.

In court, the two sides had very different perspectives on the confrontation.

Travis Price showed jurors how former Officer Moreno came at him in what he considers and unprovoked attack.

It happened after Travis came upon a traffic stop involving his brother, Ricky Price, last June.

Police and Homeland Security Officers pulled over Ricky for an improper lane change and say they found drugs in his car.

Travis says he had permission to collect Ricky’s jewelry.

Chaos broke out after Ricky began resisting arrest.

Officer Moreno, who had been searching Ricky’s car, and had found a gun, told jurors he didn’t know who Travis was or why he was there.

Prosecutors say Travis wasn’t doing anything wrong but was pushed to the ground and arrested.

Charges were later dropped.