SC House Bill proposal would make asking someone asking about their vaccination status a crime

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A recently proposed law in South Carolina would make it a criminal offense to ask about someone’s vaccination status.

House Bill 4848, sponsored by multiple Republican representatives, says any employee, officer or representative of a public, nonprofit, or private organization who asks about a student’s, employee’s or a member’s vaccination status will be guilty of a misdemeanor and must be fined no more than $14,000 or spend no more than one year in jail or both.

The bill is currently in committee.