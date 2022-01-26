SC man sentenced for assaulting law enforcement during U.S. Capitol breach

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to officials, a South Carolina man was sentenced to 44 months in prison for assaulting law enforcement during the breach of the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Authorities say 26-year-old Nicholas Languerand, of Little River, was among rioters near the archway from the Lower West Terrace. Investigators say he threw various objects, including a large traffic cone and two stick-like objects, at officers who were protecting the entrance to the Capitol. Authorities say that, based off the size and weight of the objects, they could have caused serious bodily injury given the force they were thrown with. Shortly after, authorities say Languerand took a police riot shield, hit it on the ground and held it in front of him as he confronted officers.

During the time of the breach, officials say Languerand lived in Vermont, but he has since moved to South Carolina. Authorities say he was arrested in the Palmetto State on April 15 and plead guilty to assaulting, resisting impeding officers with a dangerous weapon. In addition to prison time, officials say Languerand must pay $2,000 in restitution, serve two years of supervised release after his sentence is over and perform 60 years of community service.