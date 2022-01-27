Dillards makes donation to Columbia Ronald McDonald House Charity

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– For the 27th consecutive year, retail giant Dillards is giving back to the Ronald McDonald House Charities. Thursday afternoon, Dillards presented a check of more than $2,000 to help the Columbia-chapter charity with their “Family Room” at the Prisma Health Children’s Hospital, as well as their Cornerstone program.

Dillards says it is able to make the donation to the non-profit because of their successful sales of their Southern Living Christmas Cookbook. Organizers tell us these types of donations help the community more than they know.

Over the past nearly 30 years , Dillards has donated more than $15 million to Ronald McDonald House chapters nationwide.