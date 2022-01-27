Local Living: Get ready to play ball in the City of Columbia!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re looking for some fun in the sun this summer, registration for the City of Columbia’s Youth Summer Baseball League has officially kicked off! All children ages 3-12 can take part. The registration fee is $25 per child. You can get a registration form online at the parks and recreation website or at any local community center. Once they’re filled out, you can either submit them online again or drop them off at the city’s Parks and Recreation Administartive Office at 1111 Parkside Drive. The season runs from March 21-May 27. Registration ends March 6.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are ready to play ball? The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department is accepting registrations for adult kickball and adult softball leagues! You must be 18 years or older for both teams, and the team registration fee is $300. For adult kickball, they will have a co-ed and a women’s league. For adult softball, they are offering a co-ed and a men’s league. The registration deadline is Sunday, February 27.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Popular Midlands’ mascot, Mason from the Columbia Fireflies, is looking to spread love throughout Columbia again this year. Fireflies fans can buy a ‘Surprise Mason Valentine’s’ delivery for their loved ones. Each valentines basket comes with two Fireflies opening night tickets on April 8, a Fireflies mug and two donuts from Duck Donuts. The best part, Mason will deliver every surprise himself! They cost $50, and you can order yours on the Fireflies’ website.