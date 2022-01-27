SCDEW: Decrease in first time unemployment insurance claims last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says there was a decrease in the number of first time unemployment insurance claims filed in the Palmetto State last week. From January 16-22, SCDEW says 1,154 initial claims were filed, a decrease from the 2,0447 claims reported the previous week.

During the claim week last week, SCDEW says 5,871 claimants received an average benefit of $272.82. Since March 15, 2020, SCDEW says $6,598,606,744.87 has been paid out.

To visit SCDEW’s full data dashboard, visit www.dew.sc.gov/data-and-statistics/data-dashboard.