Lifesavers Blood Drive hosted by City of Columbia set for February

The City and Mayor Daniel Rickenmann are hosting the 12th annual Columbia Lifesavers Blood drive

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia is doing its part to help with the severe blood shortage across the state.

It will take place Friday, February 11 from 9:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

You can sign up at https://www.redcrossblood.org/