DHEC hosting free COVID-19 vaccination clinics across SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– DHEC is hosting free vaccination clinics.

According to State Health officials, all South Carolinians age 5* and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine.

*The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is approved for those 5 and older. Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines are approved for 18 and up.

DHEC Vaccination Line

1-866-365-8110 Weekdays, 8a.m.- 6p.m.

To find a vaccine location near you, click here https://vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov/