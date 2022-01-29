SC State University postpones celebration Parade

The parade was scheduled for Sunday, January 30

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO)– SC State University has postponed its Parade of Champions set for Sunday, January 30 at 12:30pm.

The Parade was meant to celebrate the SC State Football Teams Championship win.

The University says the parade has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases among student-athletes

The University says no new date has been set.

Statement from SC State University:

“Acting on the advisement of university physicians to adhere to strict COVID protocol, SC State University Interim President Alexander Conyers has announced the university will postpone the parade set to celebrate the HBCU Football Championship win and other student accomplishments. The Parade of Champions was originally scheduled to take place this Sunday. No new date has been set. ”

“With the rise in COVID cases among our athletic teams and in the surrounding community, it is in the best interest of our students that we postpone the event,” said Conyers.