SC Winter Weather tips

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Emergency Management Division urges Midlands residents to stay off the roads for unnecessary travel if winter weather approaches.

If you have to drive with ice or sleet or snow on the grounds, make sure you check your car’s fluids, battery and tires.

Officials say you should insulate water pipes to prevent them from freezing, and you should have an alternative heat source prepared, such as a fireplace.

SC EMD adds that you should never operate a portable generator indoors.

For more tips from SCEMD, visit the South Carolina Severe Winter Weather Guide at scemd.org.

As always, you can count on the ABC Columbia Weather Team to keep you up to date.