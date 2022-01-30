Lexington County Coroner identifies teen found shot to death outside apartments

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Coroner has identified a teen who was found shot to death Saturday night.

According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, 15 year old Zeloni Canyus Ellison, of Lexington was pronounced dead at the scene due to multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Fisher says Ellison was found dead outside an apartment located in the 300 block of Roberts Street in the Town of Saturday around 11:00 PM.

Lexington Police say they have arrested 42 year old Lavon Bernard Julius in connection with the shooting death of the teen.

Julius faces Murder charges, along with Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.