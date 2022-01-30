Lexington Police make arrest in connection with shooting death of teen

Lexington, SC (WOLO)– Lexington Police say they have made an arrest in connection with an overnight shooting death of a 15 year old male at the Town & Country Apartments.

According to Police, around 10:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting at 301 Roberts Street. When officers arrived, they say they found a 15-year-old victim who had been shot in the upper body laying outside near the parking lot.

Lexington Police say they have arrested 42 year old Lavon Bernard Julius.

He faces Murder charges, along with Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.