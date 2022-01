Columbia RV Expo rolls through town, with some looking for a new way to vacation

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia RV Expo rolled its way to the State Fairgrounds this weekend. Around 200 RV’s were on display at the expo.

With COVID-19 and quarantines becoming a way of life, some have turned to RV’s to find new ways to vacation.

The RV Expo was a three day event with indoor and outdoor exhibits.