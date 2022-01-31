Local Living: Columbia Animal Services hosting adoption special next month, Mason from the Fireflies delivering valentine surprises and more!

COLUMBIA,, SC (WOLO)– You have the chance to celebrate this Valentine’s Day by bringing home a furry friend next month! Columbia Animal Services is hosting an adoption special from February 7-14. All adoptions will be just $14. If you’re interested in adopting, Columbia Animal Services is open Monday-Friday, located on Humane Lane.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Popular Midlands’ mascot, Mason from the Columbia Fireflies, is looking to spread love throughout Columbia again this year. Fireflies fans can buy a ‘Surprise Mason Valentine’s’ delivery for their loved ones. Each valentines basket comes with two Fireflies opening night tickets on April 8, a Fireflies mug and two donuts from Duck Donuts. The best part, Mason will deliver every surprise himself! They cost $50, and you can order yours on the Fireflies’ website.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re in the market for a new job, health care professionals are invited to take part in the South Carolina Health Care Virtual Career Fair next week. 12 state agencies, including the Department of Corrections, Mental Health and DHEC, will offer virtual career booths from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. next Wednesday, February 2. Some of the positions open for hiring include health educators, registered nurses, and licensed practical nurses. You can register for the career fair online.