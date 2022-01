Oil prices rise for sixth consecutive week

CNN– 2021 was a rough year for motorists facing high gas prices, and more pain at the pump is here again. Oil prices have gone up for the sixth week in a row, rebounding from the omicron outbreak and the U.S. led intervention into energy markets.

The global benchmark Brent Crude went up 0.8% on Friday, closing at $90.03 a barrel. U.S. Crude was up 0.2% to $86.82 a barrel.