Celebrating Black History Month: ‘Wellness for the Culture’ festival in Cayce this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– To kick off Black History Month, there will be a ‘Wellness for the Culture’ festival this weekend. The family friendly festival will have African dancing, food trucks and vendors, as well as shopping, face painting and a bunch of activities for the kids.

It will be this Saturday, February 5 from 12-4 p.m. at the Landing Event Center in Cayce. If you’re interested in becoming a vendor, tickets start at $35.