Central Carolina Community Foundation awards more than $8.3 million in grants and scholarships

COLUMBA, S.C. (WOLO) – Scholarships are available for college students in the Midlands and across the state.

The Central Carolina Community Foundation says more than 8.3 million dollars was awarded in grants and scholarships for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. The foundation is encouraging students to apply now for the 2022- 2023 school year. The organization says this year this year there has been a 15 percent increase in grants and funds given from donors and its likely due to donors wanting to help after challenging years brought on by the pandemic.

“We’ve got over $500 thousand available for this coming school year and we wanna give it all away. They can they can apply online, just one easy application for all of our scholarship opportunities and that’s at yourfoundation.org/scholarships,” says Lee Goble with the Central Carolina Community Foundation

The foundation says 67% of its scholarship recipients were first-generation college students. The deadline to apply is March 5th, 2022.