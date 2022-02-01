Columbia community remembers the late Judge Mildred McDuffie

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Community officials are remembering the late Judge Mildred McDuffie, who passed away Monday.

The City of Columbia sent ABC Columbia the following statement from Mayor Daniel Rickenmann.

“Judge Mildred Weathers McDuffie was the epitome of a community servant and leader. We are saddened by the loss of this dynamic woman, but we are fortunate to live in a city that was blessed by her presence. Not only was she a trailblazer in education, she was also at the forefront of the civil rights movement, as well as, a passionate advocate for neighborhoods and civil service. Her legacy will continue to live on and her contributions will continue to benefit future generations in our community . Columbia is a better city because of Judge Mildred Weathers McDuffie.”

Richland One officials say she was an inspiration and mentor to many people in the community. Richland One says McDuffie worked as an elementary school teacher, and later became the district’s first assistant to the superintendent. She then served as a summary court judge and magistrate.

She was inducted into the Richland One School District Hall of Fame.

Mildred McDuffie was 87 years old.