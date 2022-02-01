Consumer News: Record number of Americans quit their jobs in 2021, Home Depot looking to rapid hire employees and more

CNN–A record number of Americans quit their jobs last year. The Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded 4.3 millions Americans left their jobs in December alone. That number is down from November’s record of 4.5 million. It’s been dubbed “the great resignation,” which set a record for people walking away from their jobs in 2021. That has left employers with close to 11 million vacant jobs to fill in January.

CNN– The Home Depot wants to offer you a job before you can accept another offer. The home improvement retailer says it is accelerating its hiring process to combat that worker shortage. The company says its job applicants could receive a job offer within one day of applying. Home Depot is looking to hire more than 100,000 new employees as it heads into its busy spring season.

ABC NEWS– With the Super Bowl less than two weeks away, companies are figuring out how to navigate food and staff shortages. Now, Domino’s announced they will tip customers who choose the carry out option. ABC’s Trevor Ault has the details.