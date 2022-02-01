DHEC encourages schools to utilize ‘Test to Stay’ program to keep more kids in the classroom

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is strongly encouraging schools statewide to use the ‘Test to Stay’ program. It allows rapid tests to be used on K-12 students who have been exposed to COVID-19, in hopes that more students can stay in class in person. It also allows those students to stay in the classroom if they test negative between days 5 and 7 and are not experiencing symptoms.

“We are aware that several school districts have concerns about updates to our COVID-19 school guidance and our School and Childcare Exclusion List. We know that their goal is to keep more students in schools,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director. “DHEC shares in that goal and is ensuring that schools and parents have access to rapid tests so school systems can fully implement TTS, which allows most students to remain in school. This is the most effective way to maximize learning without sacrificing our students and teachers’ well-being.”

The health agency says it has ordered more than 1.6 million rapid at-home tests, and 300,000 will be delivered to schools by the end of the week.

“This pandemic has taken its toll on all of us, especially our dedicated teachers, school nurses and other staff, and parents who are doing their best to keep students engaged in learning,” said Simmer. “We are doing our part as a public health agency by studying the science and offering recommendations that will safely serve the most people. Test to Stay accomplishes that goal.”