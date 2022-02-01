House Democrats urge SC Senate to pass hate crime bill

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– This afternoon, House Democrats are urging the Senate to pass South Carolina’s hate crime bill. The House passed the bill last year, which allows prosecutors to ask for extra punishment for certain crimes that are based on race, religion, sex, gender, nationality or disability.

South Carolina is one of the few states in the U.S. to not have a hate crime law.

