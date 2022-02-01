Local Living: The State Museum has your spring break plans covered, “Snowville” at EdVenture and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Museum of Art released its schedule of featured exhibitions for the year. The museum’s executive director says this year’s exhibitions are uniquely positioned to move people, give the CMA half an hour or half a day to get inspired.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Although it may not seem like it with these freezing temperatures, but spring break for the kids will be here before we know it. If you’re looking for some plans, the State Museum can help with its spring break camps the week of April 11-15. The camps are from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., and campers will be divided into age groups ranging from 6 to 14-year-olds. You can register on the State Museum website.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re hoping to wake up to some snow again this weekend, you’re out of luck, but EdVenture has you covered! The museum is having their “Snowville” exhibit now through February 28. You and the family can enjoy indoor snow tubing, snowy science, and “sock” ice hockey. The exhibit is free with museum admission.