Biden sending more troops to Europe amid Ukraine tension

BRUSSELS (AP) – President Joe Biden is sending about 2,000 troops from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Poland and Germany this week and sending part of an infantry Stryker squadron of roughly 1,000 troops based in Germany to Romania. That’s from a senior administration official speaking on condition of anonymity. Biden has said he will not put American troops in Ukraine to fight any Russian incursion, although the United States is supplying Ukraine with weapons to defend itself. The military moves come amid stalled talks with Russia over its military buildup at Ukraine’s borders.