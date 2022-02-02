Dept. of Corrections: Two SC inmates die from COVID-19 complications

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Corrections says two inmates died from complications of COVID-19.

57-year-old Johnnie Huggins tested positive on January 16 at Ridgeland Correctional, and died on January 29. 43-year-old Kentrell Jefferson tested positive at Broad River Correctional on December 29, and died on January 31. Both had underlying health conditions.

Officials say these are the department’s 59th and 60th inmate deaths related to COVID-19, with more than 800 active coronavirus cases amongst inmates.

The department says it’s working with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to maintain safety protocols.