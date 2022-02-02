DHEC: 4,860 new cases of COVID-19, 101 additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Monday.

DHEC reports 3,038 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,822 probable cases, for a total of 4,860 new cases of COVID-19 in the Palmetto State. DHEC also reports 70 new confirmed deaths and 31 probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 101 virus related deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 1,394,651 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 15,609 virus related deaths.

DHEC says it received 11,041 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 33.6%.

According to the health agency, 62.1% of all eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 53.1% of eligible residents have completed their vaccination series.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.