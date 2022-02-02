Hearn, three dozen more judges elected by SC Legislature

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)– South Carolina Supreme Court associate Justice Kaye Hearn has been elected to another six-year term. Hearn was one of more than three dozen judges put on the bench by the General Assembly on Wednesday. There were no contested races, but in several races at least a few House members and occasionally a few senators voted against the only candidate. Hearn, who became just the second woman ever on the state Supreme Court in 2010, won her latest term on a 122-13 vote. Lawmakers also voted for seats on the state Court of Appeals, Circuit Court and Family Court.