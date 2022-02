Forest Acres, S.C. (WOLO)–The Forest Acres Police Department is investigating a shooting that they say left a man in critical condition.

Investigators say the shooting took place around 5:40 Wednesday evening and the Landings apartments on Covenant Rd.

Police say at this time no arrests have been made.

If you have any information call the Forest Acres Police Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.