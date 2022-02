Senator Lindsey Graham voices support for the president’s decision to send more troops to Europe

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham says he completely supports President Biden’s decision to send more troops to Europe. The move comes amid heightened tensions between Russian and Ukraine.

Sending additional forces is the right signal, and over time more may be warranted. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 2, 2022

The Pentagon says the nearly 3,000 troops will help support NATO.