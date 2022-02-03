FBI Columbia warns of romance scams going into Valentine’s Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The FBI Columbia Field Office is warning of romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day. Romance scams happen when criminal actors deceive victims into believing they’re engaging in a trusting relationship, then use that relationship to convince you to send money, share your financial information or buy things for them.

In 2020, complaints filed with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center showed victims lost more than $281 million to these scams. Officials say South Carolina reported more than $4.4 million in losses that same year.

Officials advise you to never send money to people you meet online, never give your banking or credit card information or share your social security number to someone who doesn’t need to know it.