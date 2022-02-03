John Lewis statue to be on display at SC State this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina State’s annual Black History Month celebrations are in full swing! Beginning Friday, a statue of the late civil rights icon and U.S. Congressman John Lewis will be on display at the university. It will be unveiled at 2 p.m. beside the Orangeburg Massacre monument. The university says the statue will be on display for a week as part of its route to Washington D.C.

Friday night, the university will end the night with karaoke at the Student Center from 7:30-10:30 p.m.