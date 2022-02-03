John Lewis statue to be on display at SC State this weekend

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina State’s annual Black History Month celebrations are in full swing! Beginning Friday, a statue of the late civil rights icon and U.S. Congressman John Lewis will be on display at the university. It will be unveiled at 2 p.m. beside the Orangeburg Massacre monument. The university says the statue will be on display for a week as part of its route to Washington D.C.

Friday night, the university will end the night with karaoke at the Student Center from 7:30-10:30 p.m.

 

