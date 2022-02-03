Local Living: Applications open for State Fair scholarship, meet the city’s Pet of the Week and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina state fair is now accepting applications for its ‘Ride of your Life’ scholarship. 50 of the $6,000 scholarships will be awarded to high school seniors across the state. The scholarship funds must be used at a South Carolina university, college or institution. Students must retain a 3.0 GPA and complete the application online at by March 15.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local law enforcement wants you to join the team. Dozens of agencies across the state are having a career fair this Friday at the Dutch Square Center Mall. Whether you’re interested in becoming a corrections officer, a police officer or just learning more about the agencies, you’re encouraged to stop by.

🚨 We're hiring! 🚨

Come join LCSD and other great agencies Friday at the South Carolina Law Enforcement Career Fair. We are hiring for sworn positions 👮

Come join our amazing team! #hiring pic.twitter.com/UTXIJhBahH — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) February 1, 2022

The career fair goes from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

COLUMBIA,, SC (WOLO)– You have the chance to celebrate this Valentine’s Day by bringing home a furry friend this month! Columbia Animal Services is hosting an adoption special from February 7-14. All adoptions will be just $14. If you’re interested in adopting, Columbia Animal Services is open Monday-Friday, located on Humane Lane.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– 2-year-old Benji is the city’s Pet of the Week! Benji was brought to the shelter after the owners failed to understand just how much energy a young pit bull can have. He’s very friendly and lovable but “hyper” has been used more than once to describe him. If you’re interested adopting Benji, you can visit him at the Columbia Animal Shelter.