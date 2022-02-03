Prisma Health Tuomey hosts hiring event to combat staffing shortages

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Most healthcare systems in South Carolina are facing extreme staffing shortages, and Prisma Health is no different. The omicron coronavirus variant has landed hundreds of thousands of South Carolinians in the hospital. However, the virus is not just impacting patients but nurses and physicians as well.

Thursday, Prisma Health’s Tuomey hospital looked to grow its team with an in-person hiring event in Sumter.

The shortage of staff is partly due to the pandemic, but that’s not the only reason. The event hired registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and respiratory therapists.