SCDEW: Increase in first time unemployment insurance claims last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says there was an increase in the number of first time unemployment insurance claims filed last week. From January 23-29, SCDEW says 1,474 initial claims were filed. That is an increase from the 1,154 claims filed the previous week, according to the department.

During last week’s claim period, SCDEW says 6,286 claimants were paid an average benefit of $272.82.

Since March 15, 2020, SCDEW says a total of $6,600,808,680.25 has been paid out to claimants.

You can see the full data dashboard from SCDEW at www.dew.sc.gov/data-and-statistics/data-dashboard.